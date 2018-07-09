Las Vegas police ID sexual assault victim found in underpass

The victim was initially unable to be identified and thought to be 13 or 14, according to the report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Monday that the victim is actually 25-years-old.

Johnny Sanchez was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and sexual assault. The victim, initially thought to be 13 or 14 years old, was a 25-year-old man, who was unconscious and taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Johnny Sanchez was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and sexual assault. The victim was found in an underpass homeless camp at Judson Avenue and Sloan Lane in Las Vegas covered in blood and unconscious with multiple, serious injuries, according to an arrest report

His name was not released.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center Wednesday with fractures to his nose, ribs, skull and jaw, a collapsed lung, internal bleeding, cuts, signs of strangulation and a “foreign metal object” in part of his brain. His condition remains unclear.

Sanchez appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday morning. The state requested a $300,000 bail, which was reduced to $100,000, according to court records. If Sanchez posts bail he will be under house arrest.

Sanchez remains in Clark County Detention Center. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 7.

