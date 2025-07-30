94°F
Sex Crimes

Las Vegas police look for victims of man accused of sexually assaulting child

Thomas Dodd (Metropolitan Police Department)
Thomas Dodd (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2025 - 9:50 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for additional victims of a man they say is accused of sexually assaulting a young child.

According to police, the department was contacted on July 21 about a 9-year-old child who had been inappropriately touched by a family friend.

The person was later identified as Thomas Dodd, 74, police said in a news release.

Authorities said that detectives learned Dodd met the victim and family through a local church.

On July 9, according to police, Dodd invited the victim to his house to watch movies.

While watching the movie, authorities said that Dodd inappropriately touched the victim and had the child touch his genitals.

Police said in the release that detectives believe Dodd may have additional victims.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or has information on the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault & Abuse Section at 702-828-3421, or by email at SAHotlineTips@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

