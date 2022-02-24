Las Vegas police make arrest in sexual assault of student

Las Vegas police have arrested a person in connection with a sexual assault of a student in Las Vegas.

In a Thursday afternoon briefing, police said a 14-year-old boy was sexually assaulted while walking to school Thursday morning. The assault occurred in the 4200 block of east Tonopah, near Lamb and Lake Mead.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

