Las Vegas police officer arrested on misconduct charges

Rachel Sorkow (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas police officer was arrested Tuesday and accused of misconduct after an internal investigation, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department accused one of its own, Rachel Sorkow, of using “criminal justice information systems” to disseminate information to unauthorized people on multiple occasions, a Tuesday afternoon release said. The department also accused Sorkow of using a personal phone to record video of interactions with people, a violation of department policy.

One of those videos included the person’s private area being recorded without that person’s knowledge.

Metro detectives became aware of an investigation in September, the release said.

“During this investigation information was obtained that led to interviews with LVMPD patrol officer Rachel Sorkow,” the release said.

She was booked Tuesday on five counts of misconduct of a public officer, as well as one each of capturing the image of another person’s private area and indecent exposure.

Prosecutors charged her Tuesday, court records show. Those records suggest the misconduct occured multiple times between Feb. 27, 2017, and May 16, 2018.

Sorkow, 29, works as a patrol officer in Metro’s Northeast Area Command. She has been suspended with pay since Dec. 4, the department said.

Her bail was set at $5,000, Clark County Detention Center records show.

