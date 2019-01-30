Las Vegas police official facing lewdness charges is ex-coach

Clark County School District officials confirmed Tuesday that a police sergeant charged with open and gross lewdness served as a coach at Spring Valley High School two years ago.

Spring Valley High School (Google)

Clark County School District officials confirmed Tuesday that a police sergeant charged with open and gross lewdness served as a coach at Spring Valley High School two years ago.

Michael Souder of the Metropolitan Police Department was charged with two counts of open and gross lewdness. Souder is accused of grabbing one or more victims inappropriately, according to court documents.

Souder was a coach at Spring Valley during the 2016-17 school year, according to the district. District officials could not provide details on which sport he coached, but Review-Journal records indicate he was listed as an assistant baseball coach that school year.

Souder was “released from the department with pay,” pending the outcome of his case, according to Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

His initial Justice Court appearance is set for Feb 13.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.

3750 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147