Las Vegas police outline several sexual assault investigations
The Metropolitan Police Department will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to regarding several sexual assault investigations, police said.
Las Vegas Police on Wednesday provided more information about several sexual assault investigations.
Metropolitan Police Department sex crimes Lt. Richard Meyers held a press conference o discuss the investigations.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.