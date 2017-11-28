Las Vegas police release sketch of suspect in sexual assault case

Las Vegas police have released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with the attempted sexual assault of a jogger earlier this month.

The attack happened just before 9:45 a.m. Nov. 11, when the Metropolitan Police Department said a woman jogging at Desert Breeze Park, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, was tackled from behind by a man.

The suspect allegedly demanded the woman take off her clothes and then tried to pull her shorts off, but police said the woman fought back and told the suspect she would pay him to leave her alone.

The woman and suspect walked to a Vons grocery store across the street so she could withdraw money, police said. While in the business, the victim yelled for help after giving the suspect $200. The man ran away before officers arrived, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, standing 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green and red beanie with a fluffy ball on top, and a white, gray and black tie-dye hooded sweatshirt with black shorts, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident may call Metro’s Sex Crimes Bureau Section at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.