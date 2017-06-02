Las Vegas police report says substitute teacher used Snapchat to proposition student

Garic Andrew Wharton (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 16-year-old student at a Las Vegas behavioral school told police that substitute teacher Garic Wharton II followed her around school and asked her several times for her contact information before he propositioned her on social media.

Wharton, 25, was arrested Thursday on a charge of attempted sexual conduct between a school employee and a student.

The girl told police Wharton took the girl’s picture and showed her pictures of middle school students before exchanging Snapchat information, according to Wharton’s arrest report. South Academic Center is a behavioral school for students in grades six through 12.

Police recovered text messages between Wharton and the student from the social media company. In the exchange, Wharton tells the girl he wants to “turn her out” and that he wishes he could “teach” her, the arrest report shows.

“So we can have our thing on the low? How can I trust you tho (sic)?” the messages read. “If we hookup, I can get in trouble, Do you want that?”

Another message to the student reads, “I wanna dive in and make you scream.”

Account names are redacted in the police report, but it is apparent which messages are from the student.

“I don’t even believe you are actually a teacher haha,” she writes in one message, according to the report.

The investigation began on May 18. Wharton was removed from his teaching responsibilities after officers became aware of the situation. Wharton has been employed with the district since February but was terminated the day the investigation began.

He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Wharton played football for the University of Arizona, which lists him as a graduate of Valley High School and a 2008 Las Vegas Review-Journal 4A Track Athlete of the Year in its online roster.

He also was a part-time instructor in UNLV’s Physical Activity Program until early May, when his contract ended, according to a UNLV spokesperson.

