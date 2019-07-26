Las Vegas police say lewd driving suspect may have more victims

Las Vegas police believe there may be more victims of a man accused of “exposing himself” to women this month while driving through the Spring Valley area.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the suspect Thursday as Jackson Christopher Dunn, 19. He currently faces two counts of open and gross lewdness although the charges could be amended if more victims come forward.

The first known incident allegedly happened July 10 near Tara Avenue and Dove Cliff Way, when a man driving a silver 2008 Audi A8 with his pants down pulled up alongside a victim and exposed himself before driving off.

Police received a similar report on the 8800 block of West Charleston Boulevard. There, the driver of what was described as a gray Audi sedan parked behind a woman and exposed himself.

In that encounter, police said the victim walked away but the driver followed her until she entered a nearby business.

Metro on Thursday did not say how they identified Dunn as a suspect, but he was arrested July 29 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Court records show that the next day, he posted bail $4,000.

He is described as a 6-foot-2 man weighing about 230 pounds. Police said he has dark hair that hangs over his ears and was apparently driving a silver 2008 Audi A8 at the time of the reports.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim can call Metro at 702-828-2640. To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.