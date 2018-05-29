Las Vegas police search for man who sexually assaulted girl

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at gunpoint last week.

Sketch of the man suspected of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at gunpoint. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The girl was walking home alone near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street the afternoon of May 23 and looking for her siblings when she was approached by a man in a black BMW sedan who offered her a ride, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta said.

He drove the girl around the block to an apartment complex, where he showed a gun and put a shirt over her face, Valenta said. He then drove her to another area and sexually assaulted her before leaving her in an alleyway near East Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street.

Valenta described the man as black, 20 to 30 years old, with either a bald or closely shaved head. He is tall and slender with a muscular build and had some facial hair, Valenta said. He was last seen wearing a tan uniform.

Police believe the man’s car has matte black rims. Valenta said officers will be stopping black BMWs that match the suspect vehicle’s description.

“I’m sure everyone can understand and appreciate that,” Valenta said.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s sex crimes unit at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

