90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Sex Crimes

Las Vegas police searching for sex assault suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2021 - 6:23 pm
 
sexual assault suspect (screengrab/LVMPD via YouTube)
sexual assault suspect (screengrab/LVMPD via YouTube)

Police are seeking help finding a man suspected of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman early Tuesday.

Officers believe that around 12:30 a.m., the man approached a woman walking near West Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive and sexually assaulted and robbed her, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches, with a heavy build, weighing between 220 and 240 pounds.

Anyone with information or images to share with police can contact Metro at 702-828-3421.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
3
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘bunch of BS’
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘bunch of BS’
4
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
5
‘Now a full-price offer is a weak offer’: Las Vegas housing a seller’s market
‘Now a full-price offer is a weak offer’: Las Vegas housing a seller’s market
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nicholas Collotta (Metropolitan Police Department)
Teacher accused of texting student graphic videos, images
By / RJ

A middle school teacher arrested last week on sexual assault charges is accused of sending graphic videos of himself to a student and asking the student for inappropriate photos in return, according to a police document released Tuesday.