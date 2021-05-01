Las Vegas police searching for sex assault suspect

Police are seeking help finding a man suspected of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman early Tuesday.

sexual assault suspect (screengrab/LVMPD via YouTube)

Officers believe that around 12:30 a.m., the man approached a woman walking near West Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive and sexually assaulted and robbed her, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches, with a heavy build, weighing between 220 and 240 pounds.

Anyone with information or images to share with police can contact Metro at 702-828-3421.

