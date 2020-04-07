Las Vegas police seek additional victims in sexual assault case

Las Vegas police are seeking possible additional victims of a 37-year-old man arrested Monday in connection with three sexual assaults.

Jamarr Reed (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking possible additional victims of a 37-year-old man arrested Monday in connection with three sexual assaults.

Jamarr Reed was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday in connection with the assaults, which police believe took place between November 2018 and April 2020 in the Historic Westside neighborhood, according to a Tuesday statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The assaults happened in the area of J Street and Washington Avenue, east of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Metro said. Further information about the assaults or Reed’s arrest was not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

Metro did not say why investigators believe Reed may have additional victims.

Court records show that Reed faces two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault, two counts of battery with intent to commit sexual assault on a victim 16 or older, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, robbery, and robbery with a deadly weapon.

He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday without bail.

On April 1, Reed was released from custody on his own recognizance in connection with a felony weapons charge. He was arrested on March 31 in that case, court records show.

Reed’s arrest history in Clark County dates to 2000, court records show. He has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit escape, a gross misdemeanor, and multiple felonies including possession of a stolen vehicle, grand larceny, burglary, assault, robbery and battery.

Police asked anyone who may have been a victim or who has information about the assaults to contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.