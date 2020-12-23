Las Vegas police seek additional victims of sexual assault suspects

Las Vegas police on Wednesday urged any additional victims of four sexual assault suspects described as violent predators to come forward.

The four men, who have all been arrested, targeted sex workers or other women in areas known for sex work, Metropolitan Police Department sex crimes unit Lt. Richard Meyers said during a press conference Wednesday morning.

The men were identified as Michael Nickson, 26; Jamarr Reed, 37; Luis Moreno, 36; and Jorge Perez, 32.

“Each of these men is considered a violent predator, and we suspect that there are additional victims and we’re asking them to come forward with information at this time,” Meyers said.

Investigations indicated that the suspects had an “increase in violence” from the start of their “criminal activity” to when they were arrested, he said. He also said each investigation was helped by citizens who came forward with information and acted as witnesses.

“Each of these investigations has led us to learn that many times, once a suspect is arrested for a sex crime, it’s not the first time they’ve committed it,” Meyers said.

