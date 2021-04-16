Las Vegas police seek info on man accused of luring child for sex

Las Vegas police on Friday asked for additional information about a 36-year-old man arrested this week on suspicion of luring a child to engage in sexual conduct.

Shahab Afshar (LVMPD)

Shahab Afshar was arrested Monday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Investigators believe “there may be additional victims” in the case.

Further information about Afshar’s arrest was not immediately available.

In 2013, Afshar pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of soliciting or engaging in prostitution, court records show.

Afshar was released from the detention center after posting bail on Monday, court records show. He faces a felony count of luring a child to engage in a sex act.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 12.

Anyone with information about the case or who “may have been a victim” can contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

