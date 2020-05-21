Las Vegas police seek information in sex trafficking case

Las Vegas police said on Thursday that they are seeking more information about a man arrested last week on charges of sex trafficking and attempted kidnapping of a child.

Denzel Loyd (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said on Thursday that they are seeking more information about a man arrested last week on charges of sex trafficking and attempted kidnapping of a child.

Denzel Loyd, 34, was arrested by Metropolitan Police Department detectives on May 14 and faces charges of sex trafficking of a child, attempted kidnapping of a child and luring a child to engage in sex acts.

Detectives say they believe Loyd may have been using social media to communicate with minors.

Anyone who has information about the case or any victims may contact Metro’s vice section at 702-828-3455 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Further information about Loyd’s arrest was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.