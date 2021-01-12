Las Vegas police seek information in sexual assault investigation

Las Vegas police said they are seeking more information in their investigation of a man arrested Monday on suspicion of sexual assault.

Jordan Artis (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said they are seeking more information in their investigation of a man arrested Monday on suspicion of sexual assault.

“Detectives are concerned that due to language barriers, crimes associated with the suspect may have gone unreported,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

About 11 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a sexual assault “in progress” in a parking lot on the 3600 block of Stober Boulevard, near Twain Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Three people in the area had “disrupted the attack” and detained 23-year-old Jordan Artis, who was arrested once police arrived, Metro said.

Artis faces a count of attempted sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of battery with intent to commit sexual assault, court records show. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he remained Tuesday without bail.

Metro asked anyone with information about the case or “who may have been a victim” to contact the department’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.