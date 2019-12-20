Las Vegas police seek possible additional victims in sexual assaults

Officers are trying to determine whether a suspect in three sexual assaults at gunpoint in August and September victimized other women.

Lajuan Cole (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are trying to determine whether a suspect in three sexual assaults at gunpoint in August and September may have victimized other women.

Lajuan Cole, 25, was arrested Sept. 8 after the Metropolitan Police Department’s sexual assault section received three reports from August to September of sexual assaults that apparently were the work of a single attacker, according to a news release Friday.

Police said that Cole met two of the victims online and another in his apartment complex. He would meet up with the women, then sexually assault them at gunpoint, police said.

Cole was indicted by a grand jury in District Court on Oct. 10, court records show. He was indicted on felony charges of attempted sexual assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and three counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon.

He was previously arrested in Clark County in August 2013 on suspicion of a felony count of robbery and five gross misdemeanor counts of open or gross lewdness, court records show.

Cole plead guilty in District Court to six gross misdemeanor charges of open or gross lewdness in September 2014. He was sentenced to probation not to exceed three years, court records show. He also had to register as a sex offender.

A trial in the 2019 case is scheduled for Feb. 24. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday with a $250,000 bail, jail records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.