Las Vegas police seek victims of man accused of child sex crimes

Jose Martinez-Miranda was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of kidnapping a minor, sex assault against a child under the age of 14 and lewdness with a child under the age of 14, court records show.

Jose Martinez-Miranda (Las Vegas Metrpolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for victims of a man arrested this week on suspicion of child sex charges.

“During the time period the crimes took place, Martinez-Miranda resided in the area of the 5200 block of Jeff Drive and the 1500 block of Johnny Loftus Court and interacted with juveniles in the area,” police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

