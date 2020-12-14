57°F
Sex Crimes

Las Vegas police seek victims of man accused of sexual assault

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2020 - 3:18 pm
 
Jorge Perez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police are seeking additional victims of a man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and kidnapping.

Jorge Perez, 32, faces multiple counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon and one count of kidnapping with a deadly weapon, police said. He was arrested Sunday.

The investigation into Perez revealed there may be additional victims, police said in a statement.

Anyone who has information or may have been a victim of Perez can call the Metropolitan Police Department’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Tips can be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

