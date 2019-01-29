Las Vegas police sergeant charged with lewdness

A Las Vegas police sergeant was charged this month with two counts of open and gross lewdness after he was accused of “inappropriate touching.”

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Souder of the Metropolitan Police Department was released with pay pending the outcome of the case, according to Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer. The department found out about the accusations on Dec. 22, Meltzer said.

Court documents show Souder was charged on Jan. 16 and issued a summons. His initial Justice Court appearance is set for Feb. 13.

It was not immediately clear where the alleged touching occurred. Souder works in the Downtown Area Command in the tourist safety division, Meltzer said.

