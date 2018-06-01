Las Vegas police want help finding sexual assault suspect

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint inside his car last month remained at large Friday.

Sketch of sexual assault suspect (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Photo of the sexual assault suspect’s vehicle (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a heavy-set Hispanic man approximately 45 to 50 years old. The suspect has short hair and had a beard and mustache at the time of the alleged sexual assault on May 14 on the 1800 block of Ninth Street, police said.

Early that day, a woman on the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South had ordered a ride from a ride-sharing service, but her phone died shortly afterward, police said. The woman then walked to a fast-food restaurant across the street, where, according to police, a black Kia four-door sedan pulled up next to her, and the driver asked if she wanted a ride.

The victim got into the car, and the suspect drove to Ninth Street. There, he parked his car and sexually assaulted the woman at gunpoint, police said. She was eventually able to get out of the car and yell for help. Police found her near East Sahara Avenue and Sixth Street.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the assault is asked to contact Metro’s sex crimes section at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

1800 block of Ninth Street, Las Vegas