Las Vegas resident pleads guilty to child porn charges

A 36-year-old Las Vegas resident has pleaded guilty to federal charges of sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography, which authorities say the man distributed over the dark web, the state U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Andres Rafael Viola, 36, an Argentine citizen, was arrested in June last year by federal law enforcement at his Las Vegas home. As part of his guilty plea, according to authorities, Viola has agreed to 35 years of imprisonment and may face deportation from the United States.

He first came under the radar of Homeland Security in May 2019, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from Yahoo that one of its users had received 14 images of child pornography from Viola.

A search of his electronic devices turned up nearly 350 images and videos of child exploitation that he sold and traded on the dark web, according to authorities.

Viola is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II in May 28.

The Metropolitan Police Department assisted federal authorities with the investigation, leading to two state cases against Viola — both of which were filed in December in Clark County District Court.

In one case, he pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a minor 14 or younger. Court records indicate that the second case, charging him with 23 felony counts including lewdness with a child younger than 14 and using a minor younger than 14 as a subject of sexual portrayal, will be dismissed following “global negotiations.”

A status hearing regarding the pending dismissal is set for June 15 in District Court.

