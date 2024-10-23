80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Sex Crimes

Suspended Las Vegas sergeant facing new charges of possession of child sexual abuse material

Sgt. Kevin Menon, right, appears in court with his attorney Austin Barnum during a preliminary ...
Sgt. Kevin Menon, right, appears in court with his attorney Austin Barnum during a preliminary hearing as Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner, right, looks on at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police say man used fentanyl to force woman into sex work
CCSD coach arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with student
Kevin DiFalco (Metropolitan Police Department)
Nellis officer accused of sexual abuse could face new charges
Chasing Horse appears before judge in child pornography case
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2024 - 10:54 am
 
Updated October 23, 2024 - 12:00 pm

A Metropolitan Police Department sergeant already indicted on accusations of unlawful detentions, oppression and battery is facing new charges of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Kevin Menon, who was indicted Oct. 9, was arrested Wednesday and is facing two charges of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of person under 16 years of age, according to court records and Metro.

Police said the new charges are part of the department’s ongoing investigation into Menon.

Menon was scheduled to appear for a court hearing Wednesday morning but never made it to the courtroom.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the defendant is unable to appear at this time,” said Senior Judge Michael Cherry. His missed appearance was through “no real fault on him,” Cherry said, adding that “there’s no reason to say why” Menon was unable to appear.

Menon’s attorney, Dominic Gentile, said Wednesday morning that he had not seen the new charges himself and was trying to obtain them.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner, who was also present in court, declined to comment on the matter.

Menon, who has been employed with Metro since 2014, was earlier placed on leave without pay. He was previously accused of a “pattern of unlawful detentions,” according to police, and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 6 in relation to these charges.

Police said Menon bumped into a person with force on a walkway between two Strip hotels, pretended to be a “suspicious person” to engage people in conversation before detaining them and shoved a fellow Metro officer, among other actions that amounted to people being unlawfully arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sean Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Stud ...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering charges
By Larry Neumeister, Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz Associated Press

Sean “Diddy” Combs presided over a sordid empire of sexual crimes, coercing and abusing women for years while using blackmail and shocking acts of violence to keep his victims in line, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

MORE STORIES