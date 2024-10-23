Suspended Las Vegas sergeant facing new charges of possession of child sexual abuse material

A Metropolitan Police Department sergeant already indicted on accusations of unlawful detentions, oppression and battery is facing new charges of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Police say man used fentanyl to force woman into sex work

Sgt. Kevin Menon, right, appears in court with his attorney Austin Barnum during a preliminary hearing as Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner, right, looks on at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Metropolitan Police Department sergeant already indicted on accusations of unlawful detentions, oppression and battery is facing new charges of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Kevin Menon, who was indicted Oct. 9, was arrested Wednesday and is facing two charges of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of person under 16 years of age, according to court records and Metro.

Police said the new charges are part of the department’s ongoing investigation into Menon.

Menon was scheduled to appear for a court hearing Wednesday morning but never made it to the courtroom.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the defendant is unable to appear at this time,” said Senior Judge Michael Cherry. His missed appearance was through “no real fault on him,” Cherry said, adding that “there’s no reason to say why” Menon was unable to appear.

Menon’s attorney, Dominic Gentile, said Wednesday morning that he had not seen the new charges himself and was trying to obtain them.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner, who was also present in court, declined to comment on the matter.

Menon, who has been employed with Metro since 2014, was earlier placed on leave without pay. He was previously accused of a “pattern of unlawful detentions,” according to police, and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 6 in relation to these charges.

Police said Menon bumped into a person with force on a walkway between two Strip hotels, pretended to be a “suspicious person” to engage people in conversation before detaining them and shoved a fellow Metro officer, among other actions that amounted to people being unlawfully arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram.