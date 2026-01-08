Las Vegas sexual assault detectives seek additional victims of teacher

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that occurred within Las Vegas, and police are seeking possible additional victims.

Francisco Misajon, 48, was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of lewdness with a child under 14 years old, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Detectives said they believe there may be additional victims because Misajon is a teacher with ties to local students. The release did not indicate where Misajon taught.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Misajon or has information about this crime is urged to contact Metro’s Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.