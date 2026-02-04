Las Vegas sexual assault detectives seek additional victims of teacher

Police say there might be additional victims of a man taken into custody Tuesday on charges related to child sexual assault.

Brian Conway, 48, is in the Clark County Detention Center facing charges of use/permit minor less than 14 to produce porn, luring a child with computer for sexual acts, and possession of visual porn of person under the age of 16, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Detectives added that they believe there may be additional victims because the suspect is a teacher with ties to local students.

Conway is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for his initial appearance.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Conway or has information about this crime is urged to contact Metro’s Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

