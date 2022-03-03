74°F
Las Vegas Uber driver, jailed in sexual assault, dies by suicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2022 - 5:51 pm
 
People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. ...
People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

A Las Vegas jail inmate who died last month has been identified as the Uber driver accused of raping a sleeping passenger.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified Dawed Mekonene, 30, on Wednesday and said he died by suicide.

Mekonene was found unconscious at the Clark County Detention Center on Feb. 19, police said. He died at University Medical Center three days later.

Mekonene had been jailed on charges of sexual assault and battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault that allegedly occurred in December, court records show.

Mekonene was working as an Uber driver when police said he raped a female passenger who fell asleep in his vehicle on Dec. 16.

The woman told police she fell asleep five minutes into the ride and woke up with the driver sexually assaulting her in the back seat. Mekonene allegedly ignored her pleas to stop and strangled her into unconsciousness and continued assaulting her, according to Mekonene’s arrest report.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

