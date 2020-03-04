Las Vegas Valley man accused of sexual assault of woman he met online

Dwayne Walters, 35, was arrested Feb. 21 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in January, according to his arrest report.

Clark County Detention Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 35-year-old man is under arrest after he was accused of raping a woman he met on Snapchat in January, according to an arrest report.

On Jan. 6, a woman called police to report that a man she had met online assaulted her at his apartment the day before. She said she went to Dwayne Walters’ apartment in the Las Vegas Valley to buy Xanax when he sexually assaulted her and punched her in the face, the report said.

The woman said that when she first arrived at the apartment, they “talked about her exotic dancing” and shared a drink as Walters offered to get her a job at the Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen’s Club if she sent him pictures of herself. At one point, however, Walters “picked up (the woman) dragged her into the bedroom next to the bathroom, and pushed her on the bed,” the report said.

The woman told police Walters then raped her, and when she tried to push him off he punched her in the nose, causing it to “bleed down her face.”

Walters, who also goes by the alias “Kevin Carter,” wouldn’t let her leave the apartment until she “cleaned herself off,” the report said.

Detectives determined that in May 2019, a sexual assault report was filed with Metro where a woman said Walters had raped her inside his apartment, but she did not want to press charges.

“The allegations of that report stated Kevin could help the victim get into the music industry,” the report said.

The woman who reported the January assault told police “she decided she wanted to press charges against Dwayne so he would not victimize anyone else,” the report said.

Walters was arrested Feb. 21 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he remained Wednesday with bail set at $75,000 bail, court records show. He faces felony charges of sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault on a victim 16 or older, and coercion with force or threat of force.

He also faces a fugitive charge based on an out-of-state warrant. According to court records, a Dwayne Walters was also arrested in May 2018 on an out-of-state warrant.

A preliminary hearing in the sexual assault case is scheduled for March 25.

