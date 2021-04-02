Las Vegas woman charged with sex trafficking 2 teenage girls

Tori Magnum, 21, was arrested after Metropolitan Police Department vice detectives interviewed two female minors who both said she recruited them as prostitutes.

A Las Vegas woman has been charged with sex trafficking two youths in downtown Las Vegas and on the Strip, police said.

Tori Magnum, 21, was arrested after Metropolitan Police Department vice detectives interviewed two female minors. Police said in an arrest report for Magnum that they came into contact with the youths when they were called to an apartment in the 200 block of South 13th Street on March 29 for a reported fight between Magnum and one of the girls.

One of the girls told police Magnum asked her in late March if she wanted to work as a prostitute “as they could split the money they made together,” police wrote in the report. When she initially refused she was choked, the girl told police.

The youth said on March 28 she was in the downtown area when she met a man who invited her into his vehicle and paid her $300 for sex. She told police she gave Magnum $200 and kept $100 for herself.

The second girl said she met Magnum the week of March 26 and Magnum “asked her if she wanted to work as a prostitute.” The girl was ultimately sent to a Las Vegas Strip hotel where she was paid to have sex with a man, police wrote. The youth earned $40.

Magnum, police said, told detectives she knew the youths were working as prostitutes but denied having anything to do with it. She said the youths were simply staying at her place and paying rent, police said.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Magnum is charged with two felony counts of sex trafficking a child under 18 and two felonies of living from the earnings of a prostitute.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 29. Magnum remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

