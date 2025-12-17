Las Vegas youth soccer coach arrested on child sex charges

Las Vegas police said they believe there may be additional victims of a local youth soccer coach who was recently arrested on suspicion of child sexual assault.

Sergio Reyes Rojas, 44, worked as a youth soccer organization director and coach until earlier this week, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a Tuesday news release.

On Dec. 10, according to police, Reyes Rojas was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on three counts of sexual assault against a child under the age of 16, one count of child abuse or neglect, and one count of kidnapping of a minor.

In a statement sent to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday, Guy Hobbs, president of the Nevada Youth Soccer Association, said Reyes Rojas has been removed from his involvement in youth soccer.

“Sergio Reyes, once we became aware of the arrest and criminal charges, has been suspended indefinitely from all youth soccer activities,” Hobbs said. “We have also been informed by the club that he has been replaced in his administrative and coaching capacities.”

According to a Sunday post on a Facebook page associated with the Las Vegas Diversity FC nonprofit youth soccer organization, Reyes Rojas “stepped down from his roles as Director and Coach due to personal reasons.”

The post, placed on club letterhead, lauded Reyes Rojas for his “commitment to providing opportunities for youth and supporting families throughout Las Vegas.”

A message from the Las Vegas Review-Journal sent to an email address listed on the post was not immediately returned as of Tuesday afternoon.

Per the Nevada Secretary of State website, Reyes Rojas is listed as secretary of the Las Vegas Diversity FC organization.

Because of Reyes Rojas’ “ties to local youth sports programs,” Metro detectives think there could be additional victims that have yet to come forward, the news release said.

