Las Vegas youth soccer coach sexually assaulted 14-year-old, report says

A Las Vegas youth soccer coach is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl after picking her up in his truck last month, according to a police report.

A Las Vegas youth soccer coach is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl after picking her up in his truck last month, according to a police report.

Sergio Reyes Rojas, 44, offered a ride to the girl as she walked home from a friend’s house sometime after 12 a.m. on Nov. 23, according to the Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

When the girl got in Reyes Rojas’ truck, the report said, he proceeded to drive past her house and later to a parking garage near the Luxor resort on the south end of the Strip, where he offered her alcoholic drinks and sexually assaulted her.

He then gave the girl $140 and told her that his truck wouldn’t start and that she needed to walk home, the report stated. The girl told Reyes Rojas she was 14, police said. DNA evidence from a sexual assault kit later showed a connection to Reyes Rojas, the report said.

Reyes Rojas, a former youth soccer coach and director of the nonprofit Las Vegas Diversity FC soccer club, was arrested Dec. 10, according to the Metro report.

As of Monday, Reyes Rojas remained incarcerated at the Clark County Detention Center. Online Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Reyes Rojas has been charged with six felonies, including three counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, one count of child abuse or neglect, and two counts of kidnapping.

On the arrest report, Reyes Rojas is listed as a Mexican citizen.

Club communication

On Dec. 16, Metro made public a news release that revealed the arrest of Reyes Rojas and stated that police were concerned there could be additional victims.

After the news release from Metro that day, Felipe Loyo and Sebastian Salas, identifying themselves as the leadership for the soccer club, released a letter to the club’s Facebook page that said they were aware of allegations that involved Reyes Rojas, who they identified as Sergio Reyes.

“We want to reassure everyone in our community that these allegations do not involve any former or current members of Las Vegas Diversity FC, nor do they involve anyone within our youth sports community,” the letter sated.

However, on Dec. 14, in a letter posted to the same Facebook page, Loyo announced that Reyes Rojas had “stepped down” from his roles as director and coach with the club, though the letter did not mentioned any allegations against Reyes Rojas.

“We thank (Reyes Rojas) for the foundation he helped build and wish him continued success and the very best in his future endeavors,” the letter read.

The way the situation has been handled, however, seems to have irked the leadership of the Nevada Youth Soccer Association.

In a Dec. 18 email to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Guy Hobbs, president of the association, said Loyo and Salas had been suspended from all youth soccer activities.

“The reason for this suspension is the failure on the part of the club to notify the governing bodies for youth soccer in a timely manner, given that the arrest appears to have occurred on Dec. 10 and we did not become aware of the situation until Dec. 14.”

In the email, Hobbs cited a code that youth organizations are asked to abide by for reporting conduct that may “impact participant safety or welfare.”

Hobbs said the association was not aware that the victim in the case were connected with youth soccer in Nevada.

“My understanding is that the investigation is continuing,” Hobbs said in the email.

A worried parent

A woman who coached for the soccer club for several years beginning in 2028, and who also had a daughter who played for the club for a time, described Reyes Rojas as a misogynistic man who she was always weary of.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal agreed to keep her anonymity for the purposes of this story.

“I don’t know what he was thinking and I don’t know if he did something like that just the one time, but I think one time should be enough,” the woman said. “I don’t think he should be around kids at all.”

She said she was curious as to why club officials put out the letter that announced Reyes Rojas was leaving the club on Facebook on Dec. 14, which she said appeared to glorify Reyes Rojas.

“They knew what had happened and they were still glorifying him in the message, saying that he had done so many wonderful things,” she said. “In the other letter, if you read it, it says to contact the club if anybody in the club was abused. It should have said to call the cops or call CrimeStoppers. If you’re going to report abuse, you don’t report it to the club, you report it to the cops.”

The woman said that when Reyes Rojas coached for the club he questioned her coaching abilities because she was a woman. She said she also noticed odd behaviors by some coaches at practices or games where they would openly consume alcoholic drinks.

“I just want parents to be sure to look at where they’re putting their putting their kids,” she said. “Be a present parent. To me, if you mess with kids, if you touch kids, you deserve to be in jail. And if a parent has their kid in a sport, they have to be present and know who’s spending time with their kid all the time.”

The Review-Journal has been unable to reach Loyo or Salas despite repeated attempts. A Metro public information officer said last week that the investigation into the Reyes Rojas case remained ongoing.

Online records show that the club’s officer information with the Nevada Secretary of State’s business portal page was amended Friday to remove Reyes Rojas’s name. In a filing from 2021 that’s still on the page, Reyes Rojas is identified as a secretary for the club.

According to online Justice Court records, Reyes Rojas is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing before Las Vegas Judge Rebecca Saxe on Jan. 6.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.