Lawsuit alleging Las Vegas sex assault by soccer star Ronaldo dropped

A lawsuit accusing international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo of obstructing the criminal investigation into claims of sexual assault in Las Vegas has been dropped, a court spokeswoman said.

A notice of voluntary dismissal of the case was filed last month with the District Court in Las Vegas, the court’s public information officer posted on Twitter.

The lawsuit was filed in September by Kathryn Mayorga, who alleged in the complaint that she agreed to settle with Ronaldo after he sexually assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room on June 13, 2009. The complaint said the settlement was the result of Ronaldo and others threatening to falsely and publicly implicate Mayorga by accusing her of making a false accusation to obtain money from Ronaldo.

Las Vegas police reopened an investigation into the sexual assault and requested DNA in January from Ronaldo, a Portuguese soccer superstar who currently plays for the Italian Juventus club. The Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday the criminal investigation into the sexual assault allegations is ongoing.

Ronaldo’s Las Vegas lawyer, Peter Christiansen, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

