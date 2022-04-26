‘Making the Band’ rapper arrested in sex trafficking case

Kevin Barnes, who uses the “Chopper” moniker, was booked Monday into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of sex trafficking of an adult.

Kevin Barnes (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A rapper and former reality TV star may have used his social media influence to “recruit women to be sex workers,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that the case was filed on April 11 and a warrant for his arrest was issued the following day.

A judge ordered for the 36-year-old to be released on his own recognizance during a Tuesday hearing, records show.

Barnes appeared in MTV’s Making the Band competition and his Instagram account boasts about 340,000 followers.

A copy of his arrest report was not immediately available.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

