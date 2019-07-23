Man, 61, charged in sexual assault on homeless woman in Las Vegas

Marshall Prince faces two counts of battery and sexual assault and a single count of robbery after allegedly raping and assaulting a woman, according to his arrest report.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 61-year-old man is in custody after allegedly beating, robbing and sexually assaulted a homeless woman last week in downtown Las Vegas.

Marshall Donnell Prince was charged with two counts of sexual assault and single counts of robbery, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, and battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly raping and assaulting the woman, according to his arrest report.

Metropolitan Police Department officers received a report from a woman “who was bleeding and had multiple bruises” early on July 15. She allegedly told police she was “beaten and raped” by a male who she had met at a bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard near downtown, according to the report.

The woman told the man she was homeless but volunteered to cook for him and the two went to a nearby market to buy groceries.

After buying food, Prince allegedly forced the woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her after punching her in the stomach in a parking lot near the store. A short time later the suspect “hit her numerous times with a closed fist,” and “struck her with what she thought was a rock or brick in the forehead,” according to the police report.

The victim told Prince she needed some medicine because she was diabetic and the two went to another store across the street where Prince asked the victim to buy him candy. When she refused, he allegedly punched her in the head and stole her EBT card and bus pass.

The victim eventually escaped and found help near the Fremont Street Experience, the police report said.

Prince was arrested the next morning near Fremont Street.

Prince told investigators the encounter was consensual, but admitted to striking her with an open hand in the face more than once, the report said.

He was held with no bail and will appear in court again on August 15, according to court documents filed.

