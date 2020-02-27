Man accused of 2018 sexual assault after partying in Las Vegas

A 30-year-old man has been charged with sex assault in what Las Vegas police say was an attack on a woman following a night of partying in 2018.

Shivom Malhotra (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 30-year-old man has been charged with sex assault in what Las Vegas police say was an attack on a woman following a night of partying in 2018.

Shivom Malhotra was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on both sex assault and attempted sex assault charges, according to police records.

A woman told police she was visiting family in Las Vegas in May 2018 when Malhotra offered her and some acquaintances free tickets to see a DJ at a valley club. During the night at the club, the woman said Malhotra repeatedly attempted to touch her in what she described as unwanted advances, and at one point he attempted to take her phone. She and those attending the DJ’s concert later returned to a Las Vegas Valley apartment where she said Malhotra trapped her in a bathroom, then forced himself on her.

The woman said she eventually was able to flee and, crying, told a friend what happened. She reported the incident to the Metropolitan Police Department in June 2018 from outside the state and later signed a notarized statement about the events that was provided to police.

Police wrote in an arrest report that they were contacted by Malhotra’s attorney, Gary Guymon, who informed police Malhotra had passed a polygraph regarding the events in question. Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate an arrest warrant was issued in November 2019. Clark County Detention Center booking records indicate Malhotra was booked at the jail on Feb. 10 and an initial court appearance for Malhotra was held the same day, after which he was released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for May.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.