Man accused of assaulting woman in Las Vegas Strip hotel room

A man is accused of picking up a key card from a casino floor at The Venetian and entering a room to have sex with an intoxicated woman, according to an arrest report.

Donovan Fox (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Donavan Fox, 27, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces sexual assault, burglary, capture or display image of private area, open or gross lewdness and indecent or obscene exposure charges, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said they used facial recognition technology to arrest Fox within a day of the Sunday sexual assault.

In a separate instance on Sunday, a security camera shows a man, later identified as Fox, exposing himself as he followed two other women on another floor at the hotel, according to the arrest report. After leaving that floor, he took an elevator to the victim’s floor, where he eventually entered the room and exited about 40 minutes later, police said.

Fox told investigators he thought the victim intentionally dropped her key on the casino floor so Fox would find it and go to her room for sex, the report said. Police noted in his arrest report there was no visual evidence of Fox and the victim ever talking or interacting while at the casino prior to the assault.

As of Thursday night, Fox was in custody at the detention center, with bail set at $100,000.

