Man accused of attempted sexual assault of 2 Las Vegas girls

Officers arrested Michael Harris, 23, after he allegedly climbed through an apartment window where two girls were sleeping.

Michael Harris (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 23-year-old man is accused of climbing through a bedroom window early Monday and attempting to sexually assault two girls in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called to the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, just south of Vegas Valley Drive, about 2:50 a.m. Monday, a Metropolitan Police Department release said Tuesday. Officers arrested Michael Harris, 23, after he allegedly climbed through an apartment window where two girls were sleeping.

The girls screamed, and their father entered the room to find Harris attempting to remove a girl’s shirt, police said.

The man escaped through the window and entered another apartment as officers arrived in the area, police said. The resident of the other apartment “fought off” Harris, who was arrested after attempting to run from police.

It was unclear Tuesday if Harris knew the children.

Harris faces charges of attempted sexual assault of a child under 14 years old, two counts of home invasion, four counts of battery with the intent to commit sexual assault against a child under 16 years old, and assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, jail records show. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Police believe Harris may be involved in other crimes in the area, and asked anyone with information about him to contact Metro’s sex crimes section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

