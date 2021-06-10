Man accused of drugging, sex trafficking Las Vegas teen girl

A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday after police said he was drugging and trafficking a 17-year-old girl.

David Martinez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

David Martinez is charged with sex trafficking, second degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Officers were called at 1:35 p.m. Sunday when Martinez was banging on the teenager’s door and demanding she come outside or he would kill her family and set the apartment on fire, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The teen told police in an interview after Martinez was detained that she ran away from him in April after six months of him serving as her pimp beginning when she was 16, according to the report.

“(Martinez) would put drugs in her drinks when she was out with him to incapacitate her, then he would take her into a different room to have sex with men, she believed at that time he collected money for,” officers wrote in the report.

When the girl ran away from Martinez in April, she told police he threatened to harm her multiple times before police were called Sunday.

Martinez has prior cases in Las Vegas Justice Court dating to 2018, for felony burglary and marijuana possession charges, but both cases were dismissed. He was found guilty in January of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to court records.

He is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing June 23.

