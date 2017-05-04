Man accused of filming rape of 4-year-old in Las Vegas

Clark County Detention Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man has been charged with raping a 4-year-old girl after a woman found child pornography in the man’s phone, Las Vegas police said.

Julio Cesar Medrano, 23, was arrested on April 21 in connection with the sexual assault.

According to arrest reports, the 30-second video reveals a man sodomizing the child. A time stamp from the video shows that the sexual assault occurred on April 3.

A tattoo on the man’s hand in the video matches a tattoo on Medrano, the report says, leading police to identify Medrano as a suspect.

He is registered under his alias “Julio Rodriguez” in the Clark County Detention Center. He is being without bail and faces child pornography and sexual assault charges.

