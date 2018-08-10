Man accused of impersonating officer in Las Vegas to obtain sex acts

Las Vegas police arrested a man on Thursday who is suspected of impersonating an officer in order to sexually assault women near downtown Las Vegas.

Jesus Carvajal (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jesus Carvajal, 34, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and false impersonation of a public officer.

Police said a man approached women in downtown asking for sexual acts, and if a woman entered his car or discussed a price for the act, he would claim that he was an undercover officer. He had a badge, gun, handcuffs, a knife and a radio in order to impersonate an officer, police said.

The man would threaten women with arrest if they did not perform sexual acts on him, police said.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s gang and vice bureau have received four reports about Carvajal since June 28, police said.

Anyone with information about the case or additional victims may contact the Metro gang and vice bureau at 702-828-3455. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or indictment through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.