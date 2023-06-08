Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in the desert

A man is accused of kidnapping a woman, driving her out to the desert near Sloan and sexually assaulting her among other charges.

A man is accused by police of kidnapping, then assaulting and sexually assaulting a woman after driving her out into the desert on May 30.

Alejandro Angel, 39, faces charges of sexual assault with the use of a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, domestic battery by strangulation, battery with the intent to commit sexual assault, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Angel is accused of kidnapping a woman from her home, just under 44 miles from Las Vegas, and driving her out into the desert to what the victim described as a shooting range near Sloan, more than 27 miles from the victim’s home and over 20 miles from Las Vegas. According to the arrest report, Angel threatened to kill the victim while brandishing a gun, then beat and strangled her and sexually assaulted her.

Henderson police officers arrested Angel after the victim hid in a Chevron gas station on St. Rose Parkway while the police were called by witnesses. The victim told police that Angel told her to go into the gas station to buy things and she hid in the gas station while the police were called, the arrest report said.

While investigating, they documented her injuries and found zip-ties allegedly used to kidnap her in Angel’s car, but haven’t found the gun that she said he used to threaten her and that she said he threw into the desert at the shooting range, the report said.

Angel told police that he didn’t remember anything that happened from the days in question and that he gets headaches that make him forget things.

Jail records show Angel remains in custody as of Thursday. He is due in court on June 21.

