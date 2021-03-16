Man accused of livestreaming sexual assault of unconscious woman

An arrest report states that Las Vegas police received calls came from all over the country reporting that the assault was apparently being streamed from Summerlin.

Las Vegas police have accused a 45-year-old man of livestreaming himself as he sexually assaulted an unconscious homeless woman.

According to a recently released arrest report, Las Vegas police received multiple calls on Feb. 24 reporting the YouTube livestream. The report states that the calls came from all over the country, as well as one call from Canada, reporting that the assault was apparently being streamed from Summerlin.

In the footage, a blanket was draped over the victim’s face, the report states. For reasons unspecified in the report, an officer who watched the video recognized the perpetrator as Dane Robinson.

Detectives were able to pinpoint Robinson’s location, according to the report, and he was arrested outside a Summerlin home that night.

Arriving officers found the woman unconscious inside the house. When she woke, she was “acting erratic, stating she had been drugged,” the report states.

The woman initially refused to speak with officers and declined medical treatment when taken to University Medical Center. She also refused to undergo a sexual assault exam, but two days later, she returned for one, police wrote.

On Feb. 26 she told investigators that she had initially met Robinson on Fremont Street. He had offered to let her shower at his place, and she agreed, but when she got there, Robinson gave her a drink that she said tasted suspiciously sweet, according to the report.

She had no memory after that, she told police.

Robinson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of sexual assault, jail records show. A court hearing in the case is scheduled for March 24.

