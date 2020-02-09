Man accused of raping girl in Las Vegas apartment, report says

A girl walking back to a children’s shelter was sexually assaulted in late January by a man who made her smoke methamphetamine, according to an arrest report.

The sign at the entrance to the Child Haven campus (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On Jan. 26, Metropolitan Police Department were called to Child Haven, an emergency shelter run by Clark County. The girl told an officer she was sexually assaulted the night before by a man, later identified as 60-year-old David Hicks.

The girl, whose age was not specified in the report, told police she and two boys from the shelter went to the Strip and the Fremont Street area. In the report, police characterized the teens as runaways from the shelter.

On the way back, while the trio was at a bus stop near East Stewart Avenue and North 18th Street, Hicks approached and started talking to the girl, according to the report.

One of the boys told police he saw the girl go into the man’s nearby apartment. Afraid for her, he started knocking on doors around the apartment complex, the report says. After about 20 minutes, he continued on, and both boys returned to the shelter.

The girl told police the man invited her to his apartment while she was at the bus stop. As they approached the steps leading up to his apartment unit, she said she hesitated. But she took a step, and Hicks allegedly grabbed her by a wrist and “pulled her into the apartment.”

While inside, the girl reported, Hicks allegedly gave the girl meth and told her to smoke it multiple times. The girl told police Hicks raped her multiple times on his bed, according to the report. He allegedly told the girl to leave out his back door because a security camera out front might pick her up.

In an interview with detectives, Hicks denied having any sexual activity with the girl and giving her meth, police said.

Police arrested Hicks, who faces five counts of sexual assault against a child under 16, six counts of lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child 14 or 15 and first-degree felony kidnapping a minor, sexually motivated, the report says.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Jan. 26, records show. He remained in the jail as of Saturday night, with bail set at $120,000.

