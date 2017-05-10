Man accused of raping woman in Las Vegas motel room

A man arrested on five counts of sexual assault is being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested on multiple charges Friday after a woman accused him of raping her in a downtown Las Vegas motel room.

Derrick Coleman, 43, was arrested on five counts of sexual assault, and one count each of first-degree kidnapping, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, open or gross lewdness, sexually motivated coercion, and preventing or dissuading a witness or victim from reporting a crime or commencing prosecution.

Coleman and the woman were strangers when they met on the morning of May 4 in the area of Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report obtained Wednesday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The woman told police that while she was walking in the area, Coleman kept calling out to her until she responded. He asked her if she had a pipe and wanted to smoke methamphetamine with him, according to the report.

The pair got a room at the City Center Motel, 700 Fremont St., so they could “get high some more” and “chill out,” the woman told police. She also said that she never agreed to any sexual acts with Coleman.

Sometime during the assault, Coleman barricaded the door to the room by placing a refrigerator and chairs in front it so the woman could not escape, according to the report. At one point, the woman tried to flee out a window, but Coleman grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back into the room.

During the sexual assault, which lasted for hours, Coleman “continuously hit her, slapped her, and threatened her,” according to the report. He told her that if she called the police, he would find her and kill her.

Coleman also forced the woman to smoke crack, according to the report. The woman admitted to smoking methamphetamine but said she does not smoke crack.

The woman told police that Coleman “recorded all of the forced sexual acts on his cell phone,” according to the report.

When Coleman left the room to take a phone call early Friday morning, the woman was able to escape, while naked, and run to the office, where she asked an employee to call police, according to the report.

Coleman is being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

