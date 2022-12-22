Man accused of sexual assault of sex worker in hotel parking lot

A man accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a sex worker on Dec. 15 had just pleaded guilty weeks earlier to falsely imprisoning a sex worker at different hotel garage.

Lavontae Stuckey, 19, is suspected of sexually assaulting a sex worker in the Orleans Hotel's parking garage on Dec. 15, according to Las Vegas police. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man is accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a sex worker with a weapon outside the Orleans Hotel on Tropicana Avenue only a few weeks after his conviction for falsely imprisoning another sex worker.

Lavontae Stuckey, 19, pretending that he had a gun, compelled the worker to commit sexual acts on him without her consent while inside his car on the second floor of the Orleans parking garage, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. The victim said he also told her that he was a pimp and that she would have to work for him, the arrest report said.

Stuckey is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail on three counts of sexual assault, second-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and sex trafficking of an adult, jail records show.

Little more than three weeks before his arrest in the Orleans incident Dec. 15, Stuckey agreed to plead guilty in District Court to a gross misdemeanor of false imprisonment in a deal to plead down on a felony charge of kidnapping in the second degree with a deadly weapon in the July 9 abduction of local sex worker.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 15, police were called to the Orleans hotel at 4500 Tropicana. A sex worker told officers that while she stood in the area with two other prostitutes, Stuckey pulled up to them in his car and asked for a “date,” street lingo for a sex act in exchange for money, police reported.

He directed the alleged victim into his car, told her he wanted to pay $100 for oral sex and parked on the second floor of the hotel garage, according to officers. They both went into the back seat where Stuckey informed the woman that he did not “pay for” sex and demanded she give him oral sex.

Stuckey then told her he was a pimp and that she would now work for him and follow his rules for acting as his prostitute, including staying with him at the Cosmopolitan Hotel on the Strip to work on getting dates with “tricks,” or patrons for paid sex acts, and posting online advertisements to attract a clientele.

But first, Stuckey said that he would have to see the “product,” meaning her body to have sex with her. He threatened to shoot her if she did not comply, officers said.

The sex worker tried to exit the car, but Stuckey locked the doors, refusing to allow her to leave while leading her to think he had a firearm.

Police said he then commanded her to transfer money from her mobile phone to him via “Cash App.” The victim said she only had $6 on her and, according to police, Stuckey tried to grab the cash from her purse.

Stuckey then made it look as if he had a firearm by concealing his hand near his pants and beneath the car seat. He told her to provide him with oral sex or he would “shoot her,” police said in the report.

She said the suspect forced her to have sex, but that she convinced Stuckey to allow her to drop off her cellular phone to a “friend” at a nearby Chevron gas station. She went inside the Chevron store, asked to use the bathroom, locked herself inside it and called a friend to say she had been sexually assaulted.

After some time, she heard banging on the bathroom door and, believing it was her friend, she opened it to find Stuckey there.

The victim, an employee of the gas station and another person phoned police about the alleged assault. Stuckey also called police “to report females saying he sexually assaulted them,” police said in the report.

The woman was transported to UMC where she was given a Sexual Assault Nurse Exam by a registered nurse, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant by phone from District Court Judge Joseph Bonaventure to examine Stuckey’s car. Officers took DNA samples from Stuckey. They did not locate a firearm in the car.

During an interview with the suspect, Stuckey admitted picking up the woman at the Orleans, claimed she said that they should have “some fun,” provided oral sex to him and requested $80. He also admitted to not paying her and then drove her to the Chevron station where he waited for police.

In a check for prior arrests, police learned that Stuckey was accused of the July 9 sexual assault on another woman in his vehicle at the Strat parking garage, where he also allegedly pretended to have a gun and compelled her to give him oral sex.

The details of the previous event “display a pattern of behavior nearly identical and establish a propensity for violent sexual assaults with a firearm,” police wrote in their report.

