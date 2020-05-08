Man accused of sexually abusing at least 3 girls in Las Vegas Valley

Court records show Granville Coleman, 38, is accused of 20 felonies, including counts of lewdness with a child, sexual assault of a victim under 14, kidnapping and child abuse.

Granville Coleman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing children in the Las Vegas Valley over five years.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Granville Coleman, 38, is accused of 20 felonies, including numerous counts of lewdness with a child, sex assault victim under 14, kidnapping and child abuse.

An arrest report for Coleman states Las Vegas police detectives were contacted in March after Henderson officers were informed that a girl had told a counselor she had been sexually abused from ages 5 to 11 and that two other children also were victims. She identified Coleman as the assailant.

An arrest report states police asked the girl how she knew that Coleman had abused the other two victims and she stated “on one of the incidents Granville had all three girls present in the bedroom when he sexually abused them.”

The other girls were interviewed and told police of extensive sexual abuse by Coleman when they were children from 2014 to 2019, according to the arrest report.

A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. Justice Court records show a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint is scheduled for Monday.

