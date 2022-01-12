Man accused of sexually assaulting Nevada boy over 6 years

Ethan Mayne, 25, is accused of using video game consoles and other gifts to keep the boy quiet.

The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a boy over six years while buying the boy’s silence by providing him with video game consoles and other gifts.

Ethan Mayne, 25, faces 25 felony counts after he was extradited to Las Vegas from Texas and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in December, according to jail records. His charges include four counts of kidnapping a minor, 16 counts of sexual assault against a child under 14, three counts of sexual assault against a child under 16 and two counts of lewdness with a minor, according to court records.

The boy told police that he was first sexually assaulted about six years ago in Mayne’s trailer home in Indian Springs, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department. The boy’s family believed he and Mayne were just playing video games and hanging out.

After some of the alleged assaults, Mayne gave the boy video game consoles, a computer for his mom and other gifts, the report said. Mayne allegedly told the boy not tell anyone.

The boy told police the abuse continued until Mayne moved to El Paso, Texas. Mayne continued to communicate with the boy over the phone and through online video games while he was out of state, the report said.

The report detailed four occasions in the past six years when Mayne visited Las Vegas to see the boy’s family but allegedly spent time with the minor alone in a hotel room and sexually assaulted him.

Mayne remains in custody and is being held without bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, according to court records.

