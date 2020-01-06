Man accused of sexually assaulting North Las Vegas teen

A Las Vegas man who had been previously been accused of sexual seduction of minors is facing 11 counts of sex assault.

A Las Vegas man who had been previously been accused of sexual seduction of minors is facing 11 counts of sex assault after authorities say he had repeated sexual contact with a North Las Vegas teenager.

Bobby Justice Webber, 31, was arrested in late December by North Las Vegas police. The charges stem from what police said were multiple sexual contacts with a female who was just 13 when the incidents started in June 2019. The contacts with the teen continued when she was 14, police said.

Police reports indicate detectives started an investigation in October upon receiving a report from the victim’s father. The man told police he’d found inappropriate photos and texts from Webber on his daughter’s phone. The teen victim told police she had sex with Webber, a detective wrote in an arrest report.

Webber, police said, admitted “that she had told him that she was 14, but he kept seeing her because he didn’t want to hurt her.”

“He said he was sorry for what he did … but would not give me any specific details,” police wrote.

The arrest report states Webber “had also been investigated by North Las Vegas police in 2014 for statutory sexual seduction for impregnating a 15-year-old.” There was no indication in the report or online court records indicating Webber was charged in that incident.

In addition, North Las Vegas Township Justice Court records indicate a Bobby Justice Webber was charged in 2007 with a gross misdemeanor count of statutory sexual seduction. Webber pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in that case and was sentenced to two days in jail.

