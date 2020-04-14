Man accused of soliciting child for prostitution is social worker

A man arrested by Las Vegas police on suspicion of soliciting a child for prostitution is a licensed social worker in Nevada, according to a state licensing board.

Surafel Gedamo Abraha (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Surafel Abraha, 38, of Las Vegas was arrested April 2 after police said a man agreed to meet with a person he thought was a 17-year-old girl to have sex in exchange for money. The teen, however, was actually a Las Vegas officer posing online as a prostitute.

In a series of text messages documented in the arrest report, the undercover officer told the man, “I’m 17. I’ll be 18 in three months.”

Police wrote in the report that the man then agreed to a meeting in the area of Alta and Campbell drives in Las Vegas. The man said he was driving a silver Nissan.

Police said Abraha was arrested when he showed up in a silver Nissan. A phone belonging to Abraha also was seized.

Online records with the Nevada Board of Examiners for Social Workers lists Abraha as having a current license with the state. No criminal complaint has been filed in the case, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

A status check on the filing of a criminal complaint is set for June 2.

