Man accused of third alleged sexual assault in six months

A third victim has come forward with allegations against a man also charged in assaults on two sex workers.

Lavontae Stuckey (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 19-year-old man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting two sex workers in separate incidents is now charged with committing similar crimes against a third victim, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

Las Vegas police on Wednesday arrested Lavontae Stuckey at the Clark County Detention Center, 330 S. Casino Center, in connection with a report by a third victim, according to police and court records.

The complaint from the latest victim, who is not being identified, filed with police on Tuesday, has resulted in four felony charges against Stuckey to go with six others filed against him earlier this month. He is being held on $160,000 bail.

The new charges he is now facing include sexual assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, sexual trafficking of an adult and first-degree kidnapping, jail records show.

The alleged crimes against the latest victim took place at 4500 Tropicana Ave., the address of the Orleans, the same place where a sex worker told police on Dec. 15 that Stuckey, while pretending that he had a gun, compelled her to commit sexual acts without her consent while inside his car on the second floor of the hotel’s parking garage.

He told her to provide him with oral sex, or he would “shoot her,” according to a police arrest report.

The suspect also tried to rob the sex worker, tried to get her to work for him as a prostitute and drove away from the Orleans with her in his car, a black Cadillac CTS, police said in the report.

As a result, Stuckey was arrested and charged with sex trafficking of an adult, second degree kidnapping and robbery and sexual assault with a deadly weapon.

Only a few weeks before his Dec. 15 arrest, Stuckey agreed to plead guilty in District Court to a gross misdemeanor of false imprisonment in a plea deal on an original charge of kidnapping in the second degree with a deadly weapon in the July 9 abduction of a sex worker that occurred at the Strat parking garage.

In the Strat case, the victim reported that Stuckey, in his car in the parking garage, also pretended to have a gun and compelled her to give him oral sex, police said.

Stuckey made an initial appearance in Justice Court on charges related to third victim on Thursday, when a judge set a status check hearing for Jan. 4. Stuckey also appeared in court on Dec. 20 on charges related to the Dec.14 arrest, and a preliminary hearing for that case was scheduled for Jan. 3.

Police detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who may have been a victim or has additional information to call them at 702-828-3455.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

