Man accused of trying to lure child for sex in Henderson

Armanna Bellow (Clark County Detention Center)

A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempting to lure a child for sex in Henderson after police said he approached a girl at a restaurant, then took her skateboard in an effort “to go home with her.”

Armanna Bellow was arrested May 31 by Henderson police at a McDonald’s at 10020 S. Eastern Ave. A child whose age was blacked out in Bellow’s arrest report told police she was sitting in the restaurant when a stranger approached her.

“He asked if she lived around the area, how she got to the McDonald’s, and where she was going,” police said in the report. “He got very close to her while he was asking her these things. As she was gathering her belongings, he grabbed her skateboard but she was able to take it back. He asked her where she was going again and she told him to leave her alone, then started crying.”

Police said the girl identified Bellow as the man who approached her.

Witnesses told police they confronted Bellow, who claimed he did not know how old the girl was. Police said they then questioned Bellow about why he was approaching a “child under 16 years of age who obviously appeared to be a juvenile.”

Police said Bellow acknowledged talking to the girl in an attempt to find a place to stay for the night, and he said he wanted to meet her parents.

“He stated that he intended to be one with (the girl) and wanted to make babies with her,” police said in the arrest report.

Henderson Justice Court records show that Bellow was arraigned on the single felony county Thursday. Bail was set at $20,000.

Bellow was remanded to the Clark County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 17.

